Actress pens a note about living life on your own terms

Liza Ray learns to cherish and prioritise health, spiritual growth and happiness above everything

Lisa Ray shares milestones in her life.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 16

Lisa Ray has been a prominent public personality both in the entertainment industry and in philanthropy. From battling cancer at the age of 37 to writing a book at the age of 46, Ray has always been a fighter. Her most recent Instagram post is all about her struggles and remarkable life path. In this post, Liza describes how she rejected societal expectations and embraced her own path to happiness. She has surmounted obstacles, chased her aspirations, and found a new sense of purpose because of her firm dedication.

“Got married to my habibi at 40 (because it never occurred to me not to)

Welcomed our glorious twin girls at 45 (because we have the technological advancements to assist a cancer survivor having children)

First book published at 46 (because it’s been my dream to be a published writer since I was a kid - and because telling your own story is essential)

Co-founded an art tech platform at 50 (because I love art and now we have the disruptive tech to re-imagine how art is shared, bought and enjoyed)

Lived in 5 diverse cities post marriage across Asia (because why would you remain in one place if you have the opportunity to experience more?)

Healed and learned to cherish and prioritise health, spiritual growth and happiness above everything (because this process is lifelong)

Worked on a hit OTT show, playing a super fun, unconventional character at 49, that suddenly made me hot with Gen Z (only after the producer-friend pinned me down with the promise of a female led set)

Learned tennis at 42 (because, why not?)

This after getting diagnosed with cancer at 37. (Blessings come in many disguises)…..”







Recalling the diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma, Lisa expressed, “This particular chapter comes post a diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma - a blood cancer - and a thriving career in front of the camera that while it afforded a level of fame and independence, nearly killed me. The business of entertainment is not aligned with my values and inner life.

But it has given me a platform to say:

Society’s rules? WHAT RULES?

If it has never occurred to live on your own terms, WHY NOT?” she wrote

Liza's note is worth reading and can inspire others to question the existing quo, follow their passions, and carve their own unique pathways in life. Lisa Ray's incredible journey serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all of us, showing us that it is never too late to redefine our lives, chase our aspirations, and live authentically.



