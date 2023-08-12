Lizzo dropped as contender for 2024 Super Bowl Halftime performer amid scandal

IANS

Los Angeles, August 12

Singer Lizzo has reportedly been removed as a contender for the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show amid her sexual harassment suit.

The 'About Damn Time' star, 35, is being taken to court by three of her former backing dancers for alleged sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and discrimination, and an insider has now said her name has been ditched from a list of stars NFL bosses were considering for the February 2024 spectacle in Las Vegas, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal," a source told DailyMail.com.

The annual Super Bowl performances are produced by Jay-Z's Roc Nation record label, and the 53-year-old rapper has cancelled his upcoming "Made in America" festival - which Lizzo was due to headline - after the singer was hit by her dancers' allegations.

Another insider told DailyMail.com that her team is "desperately trying to come up with a strategy to save her sinking ship." They added: "It is becoming more and more difficult with more people coming forth accusing her of extremely inappropriate acts."

"Lizzo has raked in a massive amount of money but her minute is pretty much up it seems and no one knows if she will be able to recover from this. If she speaks out, her statements are shredded. If she stays quiet, she is called a coward. Either way, it does not appear at this moment that she can recover from this."

Lizzo has also reportedly been accused by at least six more people of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

Attorneys representing the lawsuit being brought against the star by dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez told Page Six they have been reviewing and vetting fresh claims about sexual misconduct from another half-dozen complainants "with similar stories" as the trio.

Lawyer Ron Zambrano said his firm has been examining claims from other dancers who worked with Lizzo on her Amazon Studios reality show "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls".

He said in a statement Lizzo's original three accusers "have bravely spoken out and shared their experiences, opening the door for others to feel empowered to do the same."

The lawyer told Page Six the new allegations are of a "sexually charged environment" and failure to pay employees, adding, "Some of the claims we are reviewing may be actionable, but it is too soon to say."

Among the allegations against Lizzo from her former dancers is that the singer pressured them to engage with naked performers at a club in Amsterdam and pushed them into eating bananas sticking from sex workers' vaginas in the nightspot.

Lizzo denied their claims in a statement on her Instagram, saying: "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing."

