'Lock Upp': Chetan Hansraj eliminated, uses 'tailor' instead of 'jailor' for Karan Kundrra

Mumbai, March 26

Popular TV actor Chetan Hansraj has been eliminated from 'Lock Upp' for breaking the rules of the jailor Karan Kundrra.

Chetan is often seen abusing the makers of the show and changed the word 'Jailor' to 'Tailor' showing insult to Karan.

Karan was disappointed with Chetan's behaviour and finally he takes the decision and asks Chetan to leave the jail.

In the latest promo, Karan is seen giving him one minute to meet the inmates inside the jail.

Karan says: "You are my senior, that is why I am not showing any disrespect towards you. You have one minute to meet everyone in the jail." Chetan has recently entered the show as 15th contestant and is always complaining about various basic needs inside the jail. He was seen provoking other inmates to violate the rules of the game and go against the makers of the show as well.

Karan played footage where Chetan kept smoking in the yard area openly. He was seen passing lewd and casteist remarks against the doctor and the compounder present for the contestants on the set.

'Lock Upp' is streaming on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

IANS

