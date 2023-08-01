Lokit Phulwani says that he always wanted to become an actor. He adds that his family also supported him.
“I always had a dream of becoming an actor. My family is in business, yet they have supported me wholeheartedly.” he says.
He adds, “I don’t get into competition. There is enough work for everyone, provided you are good at it. I am my greatest critic, as after every shoot I always think that I could have done it better,” he says.
However, he says that mental health and well-being must be of prime importance. “I don’t think we are magnifying the importance given to mental health and well-being. It’s an extremely important issue to talk about. Depression and mental health are serious issues that need timely treatment. If ignored, it can have great damage,” he says.
