London has arrived

Socialite Paris Hilton, who shares 10-month-old Phoenix with husband Carter Reum and announced that they welcomed daughter London, is thrilled to become a parent once again. “Paris and Carter are thrilled to welcome London into their family. They have always wanted a little girl,” a source said.
The former Simple Life star initially sparked speculation that she had become a mother for the second time earlier this week when posted a picture of a pink outfit emblazoned with the word London, which she has repeatedly said she would choose as a name if she had a little girl, alongside a pair of tiny red sunglasses and a teddy bear. She captioned the post, “Thankful for my baby girl.”
And among the photos from her Thanksgiving celebrations shared to her Instagram Story, Paris also posted a picture of Phoenix which was captioned, “The big brother.” The socialite previously revealed she had always wanted a daughter named after the English capital.
