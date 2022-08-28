Long journey

Tabu took to social media on Friday (August 26) and shared a BTS picture from the sets of Bholaa as she wrapped up her ninth film with Ajay Devgn. Ajay and Tabu are coming together on screen once again and fans are excited for it. Tabu shared the photo and captioned it as, “Look!! We finished our 9th film together! #wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms.”
Tabu and Ajay have earlier worked together in Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Thakshak, Fitoor, Drishyam, De De Pyaar De and Golmaal Again. Their upcoming movies include Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. Bholaa is a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. In June, Ajay had shared a photo from the sets and captioned it as, “It’s time to say action again! Bholaa releasing on March 30, 2023.” Meanwhile in their individual projects, Tabu was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ajay Devgn’s last release was Runway 34. — TMS
