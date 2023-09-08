Looking forward to Dahi Handi event: Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to celebrating Dahi Handi event this year, as he promotes his upcoming film The Great Indian Family (TGIF) during the Janmashtami celebrations. Vicky will be participating in Mumbai’s biggest Dahi Handi event and will make thousands of people dance to his latest song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja from TGIF.

Vicky says, “Growing up in Mumbai, Dahi Handi was more than just a celebration. I am delighted that this year, I get to celebrate it with such enthusiastic kids. This will definitely take me down memory lane when I used to go with my family for the local Dahi Handi celebration.”

