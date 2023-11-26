'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

In a cinematic spectacle that had fans on the edge of their seats, the 'Animal' trailer roared onto the scene, unveiling a gripping story orchestrated by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As Ranbir Kapoor embraced the role of the unapologetic and vengeful son, the spotlight truly ignited when the much-anticipated Bobby Deol made his entrance, sending shockwaves through fans with his menacing look and electrifying aura.

Bobby flaunted a jaw-dropping chiseled appearance, accentuated by a beard that added an extra layer of intensity to his character. The final sequence marked the pinnacle of 'Lord Bobby's' grand return, accompanied by a villainous laugh and a physique that has fans obsessing over his new look.

The excitement didn't end on the screen; it spilled onto social media, with fans taking over X and Instagram to express their love for Bobby's villainous perfection in much-awaited 'Animal.' 'Lord Bobby' praises flooded timelines and we understand Deol fans’ excitement.

Check it out:

Lord Bobby in Animal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t7xihsnae3 — Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) November 23, 2023

People who don’t vibe on “Mushkil Bada Yeh Pyaar Hai” ft. Lord Bobby can unfollow me. #LordBobby — Anish Aniket Mahanta (@anishmahanta) November 23, 2023

lord bobby in this shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sA2WB7MaFC — ح (@hmmbly) November 23, 2023

dayumn Bobby Deol totally nailed it in the last scene of both trailer and teaser #Animal pic.twitter.com/y8JDfpvr79 — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 23, 2023

Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook became the battlegrounds for 'Lord Bobby' fandom, with users unable to resist sharing their excitement. Memes, GIFs, and a cascade of emojis flooded timelines, capturing the collective exhilaration over Bobby's formidable presence in 'Animal.' The comments section resembled a fan club meeting, with users gushing over Bobby's return to the dark side.

As 'Animal' promises a rollercoaster of emotions and Bobby Deol's villainous brilliance takes center stage, fans brace themselves for a cinematic journey beyond the ordinary. 'Lord Bobby' has returned, and the audience is more than ready for the electrifying ride he's set to deliver.

