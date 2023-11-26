'Lord Bobby' memes trend as Bobby Deol's fans can't get over his terrifying transformation in 'Animal' trailer

Chandigarh, November 26
In a cinematic spectacle that had fans on the edge of their seats, the 'Animal' trailer roared onto the scene, unveiling a gripping story orchestrated by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As Ranbir Kapoor embraced the role of the unapologetic and vengeful son, the spotlight truly ignited when the much-anticipated Bobby Deol made his entrance, sending shockwaves through fans with his menacing look and electrifying aura.
Bobby flaunted a jaw-dropping chiseled appearance, accentuated by a beard that added an extra layer of intensity to his character. The final sequence marked the pinnacle of 'Lord Bobby's' grand return, accompanied by a villainous laugh and a physique that has fans obsessing over his new look.
The excitement didn't end on the screen; it spilled onto social media, with fans taking over X and Instagram to express their love for Bobby's villainous perfection in much-awaited 'Animal.' 'Lord Bobby' praises flooded timelines and we understand Deol fans’ excitement.
Check it out:
Lord Bobby Deol 👑 #AnimalTrailer pic.twitter.com/7871DdLmQV— The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) November 23, 2023
Lord Bobby in Animal 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/t7xihsnae3— Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) November 23, 2023
Can’t wait to witness this clash on the big screen! 🔥🔥🔥🔥#Animal #AnimalTrailer #LordBobby #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/hy36Qb0BIG— Thind Saab ✪ (@kingcurry69) November 24, 2023
Lord Bobby...will Carry forward Sallu bhai's Shirtless Leagacy... #AnimalMovie#RanbirKapoor#LordBobby pic.twitter.com/v00GvXw4ze— The Magician (@TheMagician716) November 25, 2023
People who don’t vibe on “Mushkil Bada Yeh Pyaar Hai” ft. Lord Bobby can unfollow me. #LordBobby— Anish Aniket Mahanta (@anishmahanta) November 23, 2023
#LordBobby Super Sexyyyyyy#BobbyDeol#RanbirKapoor#AnimalTrailer #AnimalTheFilm pic.twitter.com/WN2iZtbYjQ— Benaam (@Benaam01) November 23, 2023
lord bobby in this shot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sA2WB7MaFC— ح (@hmmbly) November 23, 2023
Team Bobby pic.twitter.com/pE1NZQ5Whq— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) November 23, 2023
dayumn Bobby Deol totally nailed it in the last scene of both trailer and teaser #Animal pic.twitter.com/y8JDfpvr79— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 23, 2023
Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook became the battlegrounds for 'Lord Bobby' fandom, with users unable to resist sharing their excitement. Memes, GIFs, and a cascade of emojis flooded timelines, capturing the collective exhilaration over Bobby's formidable presence in 'Animal.' The comments section resembled a fan club meeting, with users gushing over Bobby's return to the dark side.
As 'Animal' promises a rollercoaster of emotions and Bobby Deol's villainous brilliance takes center stage, fans brace themselves for a cinematic journey beyond the ordinary. 'Lord Bobby' has returned, and the audience is more than ready for the electrifying ride he's set to deliver.
