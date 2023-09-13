'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' has been selected as the opening film at the International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver

Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Garrick Hagon, has been selected as the opening film at the International South Asian Film Festival in Vancouver. It will also serve as the closing film at the Chicago South Asian International Film Festival 2023. For actor Arjun Mathur, it’s the fastest feature film that he has ever filmed. It marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha.
