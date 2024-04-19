‘Lord Curzon Ki Haveli’ to be screened at UK-Asian Film Festival

Anshuman Jha’s directorial Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which stars Rasika Dugal and Arjun Mathur, will witness its British premiere at the prestigious UK-Asian Film Festival 2024, at the historical Regent Cinema, on May 11.
Excited about the screening, Anshuman, in a statement, said, “Feels like a full circle. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is a film about Asians in the UK. We shot it in Yorkshire — four hours from London. And I feel the festival journey of the film over the past nine months through IFFM Australia, CSAFF North America, ISAFF Canada, Razor Reel Europe, Wench & Red Lorry in India — is now rightfully culminating at the UK-Asian Film Festival 2024. We are excited to screen our film as the closing night film for audiences in the UK before its worldwide release later this year.”
Arjun also expressed his happiness. “I found the script of this film to be wacky and weird from the outset. I think that’s what initially attracted me, the fact that I did not get to categorise into any one particular genre. We are excited for the British premiere in London,” he said.
The film, starring Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Zoha Rahman, Paresh Pahuja and Tanmay Dhanania, is a black comedy thriller. It is produced by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films.
