'Lost in Space' showrunner, Zack Estrin passes away at 51

ANI

Washington, September 26

Writer-producer Zack Estrin, showrunner known for his work on Fox's 'Prison Break' and Netflix's recent revival of 'Lost in Space,' passes away at 51 on September 23, in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Estrin's death was confirmed Sunday by his longtime talent agency, WME. Estrin was remembered by friends and family as a versatile writer and producer who was a generous mentor to others as per the reports of Variety.

"Zack Estrin was our everything," Estrin's family said in a statement. "The best husband, father, son and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours."

WME president Ari Greenburg added, "Zack was our client for nearly 25 years. He had a tremendously successful career and mentored so many writers. We are so proud of all his accomplishments and feel blessed to have called him a friend."

According to Variety, born in California, Estrin was raised in Brooklyn. He studied at the University of Southern California and entered the film industry, working on movies including 'O' and 'Stranger Than Fiction.' He transitioned into television as a producer during the late 1990s drama boom on shows like 'Charmed' and 'Dawson's Cree' on the WB Network and the fleeting 'Tru Calling' on Fox.

His career expanded from there to writing and producing responsibilities on Fox's high-profile action film "Prison Break." He recently produced three fantasy dramas for ABC, including "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland," "The River," and "The Whispers" (2014-15). (2013-14). As showrunner and executive producer of the "Lost in Space" revival, which aired for three seasons from 2018 to 2021, Estrin was especially happy of the work he produced.

Kari Estrin, his wife, and their children Charlotte and Chloe are Estrin's survivors. His stepbrother Dylan Arrants, sister Amelia Burstyn, parents Patricia and Jonathan Estrin, and stepsisters Julie List and Laura Humphrey also survive him.

#Zack Estrin