Lost to feature Pia Bajpiee
Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s next, Lost, boasts a powerful ensemble of young and senior actors. Apart from Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapoor and Rahul Khanna, Pia Bajpiee will also essay a powerful character in the film. The actress will play a small-town girl with big ambitions in a big city.
