Louis Leterrier to direct Vin Diesel-led franchise 'Fast and Furious' grand finale

Los Angeles, April 20
Filmmaker Louis Letterier will return to the "Fast and Furious" franchise for the upcoming 11the installment.
According to entertainment news portal Variety, the 11th film will be the grand finale of the Vin Diesel-led franchise.
Letterier, known for two "Transporter" films, "The Incredible Hulk", "Clash of the Titans" as well as Netflix series "Lupin", is also the director of "Fast X", the latest movie in the movie series that is set to be released worldwide on May 19.
Watch the trailer:
View this post on Instagram
“Louis joined the ‘Fast & Furious' team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades.
"Under his direction, ‘Fast X' is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect – and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer.
"Fast X" will also feature franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.
Actors Jason Momoa, Brie Larson and Rita Moreno are newcomers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
J-K: 5 Army jawans killed in terror attack in Poonch; assault rifles, grenades used to target vehicle
The truck was ambushed when it was moving from Bhimber Gali ...
2002 Gujarat riots: Former BJP minister Maya Kodnani, 66 other accused acquitted in Naroda Gam case
11 people were killed in Naroda Gam riots; former VHP leader...
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped from boarding London flight at Amritsar airport; sent back to village
Her flight departed at 2.30 pm after nearly an hour of delay