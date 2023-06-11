Love for all

Open conversation

Paridhi Sharma

Awareness and acceptance of the LGBTQ community has increased. Movies have played a crucial role in shedding light on the struggles faced by gay and lesbian individuals, helping society understand their experiences. It is crucial to have an open conversation and respect everyone’s choices.

Global shift

Nivedita Basu

While there is a global shift towards acceptance, India, like many other countries, carries a substantial burden of societal limitations that extend beyond LGBTQ rights. Nonetheless, it is crucial to grant individuals their basic rights when it comes to matters like marriage, relationships, and parenthood. We should strive to be more open-minded and non-interfering, allowing LGBTQ individuals to lead normal lives.

Educate better

Sheeba Akashdeep

Awareness about the LGBTQ community has notably increased, particularly in metro cities where schools provide education and information on the topic. This positive shift can also be observed in movies and various forms of media. It is essential for Indian society to adopt a more accepting mindset, recognising different people with unique identities and backgrounds.

Change through films

Chitra Vakil Sharma

Movies like Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, plays a crucial role in fostering acceptance. These films showcase diverse love stories, challenge stereotypes, and spark meaningful conversations.

Inclusion is crucial

Hansa Singh

Inclusion is crucial for the well-being of society. The media plays a role in promoting gay rights, and movies like Badhai Do delve into the subject. A broader acceptance within society is needed. LGBTQIA+ individuals have always been part of our society.

Sensitive issue

Anupama Solanki

In India, there is still a lack of awareness regarding the community. Many people continue to mock and mistreat them. This is a serious issue that requires sensitivity and proper education.

Rising above commercialism

Nikhil Nanda

Some movies may have commercial motives rather than the intention of sensitising people towards LGBTQ relationships. To create real change, a higher level of sensitisation is required. It’s worth noting that our culture and religion have historically been accepting and protective of LGBTQIA+ community.