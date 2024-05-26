Sony Entertainment Television has announced its next fiction offering, Jubilee Talkies — Shohrat Shiddat Mohabbat, a romantic and passionate drama that follows the journey of Shivangi Sawant, a humble girl from a small town in Maharashtra, but with modern sensibilities. Her deep love for cinema drives her to pursue her father’s dream of restoring their cherished possession, Sangam Cinema, to its former glory.

Khushi Dubey shares her excitement about essaying the role of Shivangi Sawant, “I’m really excited about this story! I was hooked when I first heard the plot, and hope the audience will be too. Along with her passion for reviving Sangam Cinema, Shivangi’s journey is filled with unexpected twists and turns that will keep everyone glued to their seats. This character is a fresh challenge for me.”

