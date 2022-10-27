‘Love for RRR...’: Ram Charan drops picture with SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR from Japan trip

ANI

New Delhi, October 27

Ram Charan on Wednesday dropped pictures from his Japan trip featuring SS Rajamouli and Junior NTR along with a long note.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor treated fans with a glimpse of 'RRR' promotions in Japan.

In the first picture, Ram Charan was seen posing with the 'Baahubali: The Beginning' director Rajamouli around a scenic backdrop.

The pictures were all smiles as the RRR team smiled for the camera featuring the actor and Junior NTR.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Missed being home for Diwali, but how could I miss a once-in-a-lifetime chance of experiencing love for RRR from the Japanese audiences."

The 37-year-old actor added, "Japan is special - The people, the culture, the love and respect they have for everyone is unmatched. This is just the beginning...Love you soo much @ssrajamouli Garu for this experience. Spending quality time together again with brother @jrntr was soo much fun. Thanks to our distributor Keizo Kabata. Big shout out to @sskarthikeya and team!"

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters with Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead roles. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have also starred in the blockbuster.

