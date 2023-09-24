Love for the ‘little one’

Priyanka Chopra wished her little sister and actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha for their new beginnings. According to reports, Raghav and Parineeti will tie the knot at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday.
According to certain other reports, there is uncertainty over whether Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be able to attend the wedding.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has taken to her Instagram stories to wish the couple. She wrote, “I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one, always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings.” Earlier, Parineeti and Raghav were papped at Udaipur airport and received a grand welcome with music, dhol beats and dance.
A few days ago, in Delhi, the duo hosted a Sufi night for their close friends and family members. While Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss, the actor’s mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth marked their presence at the special function organised at Raghav’s residence. Prior to the musical night, Parineeti and Raghav sought blessings at a Gurudwara in Delhi, where they participated in Ardas and Kirtan.
