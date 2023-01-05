Love nest for Ishita Dutta & Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth never miss an opportunity to cause a stir with their passionate looks. Ishita told how the couple started the New Year by building their dream house.
Their house is still being built as of the time Ishita Dutta posted a picture of it on social media. Ishita said, “A new year marks a fresh start, and a new house is a chance to create memories and realise dreams. This is a dream that I and Vatsal dreamt together, and now that it’s actually happening, it gives us immense love and happiness. Love and gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported us no matter what.”
