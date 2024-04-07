‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ ropes in transgender woman Bonita Rajpurohit in lead role

Mumbai, April 7
Transgender woman Bonita Rajpurohit is set to star in a leading role in Dibakar Banerjee’s upcoming film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2”, the makers said on Sunday.
The film, a sequel to Banerjee’s 2010 film “Love Sex Aur Dhokha”, will be released on April 19. It is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.
According to the makers, Rajasthan-born Rajpurohit is the first transgender woman to lead a Hindi film. She will play Kullu in the movie.
“With ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’, released in 2010, Ektaa introduced many new faces to the entertainment industry. This time, Ektaa becomes the first producer to launch a transgender-woman as a lead in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’. Bonita Rajpurohit will be seen playing the character of Kullu in the film,” according to a press release.
Rajpurohit, who previously worked at a production house and as a model, said starring in the film was a dream come true.
“To see women like me on screen, to see trans representation on screen is my biggest motivation. I never thought I’d work in films. Here, I’m getting to play a lead character in a Bollywood film. Some dreams just come true.
“It’s not about playing a character. It’s about touching my trigger point and doing it audaciously in front of a camera takes a lot,” the budding actor said in a video shared on Instagram page of Balaji Motion Pictures.
“Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2” also stars Mouni Roy, Tushar Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, and Anu Malik.
