Love you for loving ‘Jawan’: Shah Rukh Khan on fans’ overwhelming response to film

PTI
Mumbai, September 7
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said he is “overwhelmed” by the outpouring of love for “Jawan” and promised fans that he would take time out to thank them for watching his latest film in cinema halls.
Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023
“Jawan” opened on Thursday across the world with several viewers flooding theatres in festive frenzy waking up to catch the first day-first show as early as 5 am in some Indian cities.
As per early critics reviews, the Atlee directorial is an impressive blend of high-octane stunts and a politically charged narrative with a strong emotional core.
“Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan,” Shah Rukh wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.
Released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, "Jawan" is a pan-India thriller which outlines "the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in the society". It also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara.
Trade experts are betting big on the movie as they believe the movie will outshine Shah Rukh's last offering "Pathaan".
Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, "Jawan" also features Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra as well as Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency
It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...
PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit
PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...
ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region
ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...
Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin
Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...
Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani
PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...