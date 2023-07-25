Low-key birthday for Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik celebrated his birthday on July 22. The singer chose to keep the celebrations low-key, spending the day with his loved ones.

Armaan said, “This year, I decided to keep my birthday celebrations low-key and share this special day with my family and close friends. As I have been completely immersed in creating music, it feels like the perfect way to celebrate. This year, my focus is on creating music that touches hearts and spreads joy, and to achieve that, I am pouring my heart and soul into it. Every song on the album is a labour of love. I believe it’s my personal best work to date, and I can’t wait to share more music with my fans. I look forward to a year full of positivity and happiness.”

A few days ago, on his Instagram channel, Armaan playfully teased his followers with a question about his next drop. The details of his upcoming surprise remained under wraps.