Lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', passes away at 80

Mumbai, August 26
Veteran lyricist Dev Kohli, who penned memorable superhit Bollywood songs like 'Ye kaali-kaali aankhen', 'Dil deewana bin sajna ke maane na' and 'Chalti hai kya nau se bara', passed away on Saturday morning.
He was 80, a bachelor, and breathed his last at his Andheri home.
His funeral will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday evening.
Kohli's body will be kept for people and his fans to pay their last respects at his home in Lokhandwala Complex till 2 pm.
Born into a Sikh family in Rawalpindi (now Pakistan) on November 2, 1942, Kohli penned lyrics which thrilled generations of music lovers from the black-and-white to the colour films era.
Some of his memorable numbers were for films like 'Laal Patthar', 'Maine Pyar Kiya', 'Baazigar', 'Judwaa 2', 'Shootout At Lokhandwala', and 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.
He worked with a host of music directors including late Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, RD Burman, Anu Malik, Raam-Laxman, Anand Raaj Anand, Anand-Milind, Vishal-Shekhar and Uttam Singh, scoring lyrics for over a 100 films in nearly six decades.
