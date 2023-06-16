Lyricist Sameer Anjaan slams 'Animal' makers for not giving credit to lyricist, composer; says there's a 'nexus' working in the industry

Tribune Web Desk

Veteran Lyricist Sameer Anjaan who is well-known for popular Bollywood songs spanning the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, is miffed with the makers of film 'Animal' as they didn’t mention the name of lyricist and composers of the song in the pre-teaser and poster of the movie.

Ranbir Kapoor-starring 'Animal' makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie on June 11. The entire video has a Punjabi song – ‘Dang Khadke’ playing in the background while Kapoor’s character fights off an army of masked assassins. Despite this, there is no mention of who composed or wrote the song. This omission has not gone down well with Sameer.

However, the composition of ‘Dang Khadke’ is credited to Manan Bhardwaj, with lyrics penned by Bhupinder Babbal. Although Sameer admits to not knowing them, but he wants them to fight against this ‘injustice’.

During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sameer said, “I am feeling so bad and shameful, that it has come to this stage. I don’t know who the lyricist of the film’s songs is, but I don’t know why they are not fighting and keeping silent. It has to be done jointly, one person won’t be able to. I remember Nadeem-Shravan (music composers) and me putting it in our agreements when we worked together, that no poster will be released without our name on it. I don’t know why the director and producer don’t think it’s important to mention the composer and lyricist’s name.”

He says this is the reason why the quality of music “is going down and down”. He continued, “Animal is such a huge film, even the sound recordist’s name is there on the poster! How can you do this injustice to the music fraternity? Can you imagine? Aisa nahi hai ki there will be no music in the film, jiski wajah se they didn’t put the names. I think there is a huge nexus working on this. They know we go to Indian Performing Rights Society. They are knowingly doing all this to ruin the music fraternity’s importance.”

Sameer also added that he is planning to call for a meeting of many film lyricists of the industry to discuss this issue. He said, “This is really bad. I am going to call a meeting with all leading composers and writers, and going to tell them to please raise their voice otherwise they will not get their due credit.”

