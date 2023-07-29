Maanayata Dutt pens a love note for hubby Sanjay Dutt on his birthday

ANI
Mumbai, July 29
On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday on Saturday, his wife Maanayata Dutt posted a sweet message for the veteran actor.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Maanyata shared a video featuring herself with his husband Dutt.
Sharing the video, Maanyata penned down a long note, wishing him an abundance of love, health, and success.
"Happy birthday my best half. words are not enough to appreciate all the things that you do for me..thank you for being so amazing...thank you for being you...wishing you nothing but the best ever in your life!! May you have an amazing year ahead and wish you create many more inspiring benchmarks! Feel incredibly blessed to be a part of your beautiful life. stay blessed. #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."
The video showcased the montage of Dutt and Maanayata's beautiful candid pictures.
The couple tied the knot in the year 2008 and the duo is parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has a daughter Trishala.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles.
Apart from that, he also has an untitled comedy film with actor Arshad Warsi and south actor Vijay's 'Thalapathy 67' in his kitty.
