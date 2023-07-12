MaanviGagroo and Karan Wahi shooting for the next schedule of Half Love, Half Arranged

Maanvi Gagroo and Karan Wahi are teaming up for their upcoming show, Half Love, Half Arranged, a unique love story. Recently, Maanvi and Karan were spotted shooting for the same in Delhi’s popular Vasant Vihar area. The two were seen shooting in the midst of a crowded market.

Maanvi was last seen in Four More Shots Please and Tripling Season 3, while Karan Wahi was spotted in Channa Mereya and Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2.