Film: Maarrich (Hindi)
Director: Dhruv Lather
Maarrich is Tusshar Kapoor’s second outing as producer after Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii.
Maarrich is a whodunit thriller where Tusshar is seen as a badass police officer. The film is helmed by Dhruv Lather and also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rahul Dev, Anita Hassanandani and Dipannita Sharma in pivotal roles. Maarrich releases today.
Film: Vadh (Hindi)
Directors: Rajeev Barnwal, Jaspal Singh Sandhu
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta-starrer Vadh is a thriller drama. It releases on big screens today.
Film: Tere Layi (Punjabi)
Director: Amit Prasher
Harish Verma, Sweetaj Brar, Amrit Amby, Bhumika Sharma, Nirmal Rishi, Nisha Bano, Bhumika Sharma, Sukhwinder Raj and Seema Kaushal-starrer romantic drama Tere Layi will hit the screens today. It is directed by Amit Prasher.
Film: Salaam Venky (Hindi)
Director: Revathy
Revathy’s dream project Salaam Venky is a heartwarming story of a mother-son duo that celebrates life. The film believes in the ideology of ‘Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye’. Kajol plays the role of Sujata in Salaam Venky. Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The film releases in cinemas today.
Film: Vijayanand (Dubbed in Hindi)
Director: Rishika Sharma
Vijayanand marks the film production debut of VRL Film Productions. Vijayanand is a biopic on Indian businessman Vijay Sankeshwar and stars Nihal Rajput and Siri Prahalad in the lead roles. The cast also includes Anant Nag, V Ravichandran, Bharath Bopanna, Vinaya Prasad, Prakash Belwadi, Anish Kuruvilla, Ramesh Bhat, Dayal Padmanabhan, Shine Shetty, Archana Kottige and others.
The movie is all set to release in theatres in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam today.
—Dharam Pal
