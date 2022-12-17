Machine Gun Kelly finds new best friends in leeches on his belly button!

Los Angeles, December 17
American rapper Machine Gun Kelly has a bizarre approach to wellness. The first-time Grammy Award nominee, 32, shared a short video on his Instagram story of his tatted abs with a puddle of slithering leeches covering up his belly button.
"My best friends," he wrote on the clip. With roots in ancient Egypt, leech therapy on the navel is believed to help to detoxify the liver and digestive system, while improving blood flow, reports People magazine.
MGK's fiancee Megan Fox should be pleased to hear it, as the couple has been known to drink each other's blood. "I said yes, and then we drank each other's blood," she wrote with their engagement announcement in January.
According to People, the 'Jennifer's Body' star clarified that their blood-swapping is less of a vampire bloodbath and more of a drop or two for "ritual purposes only" as she spoke to 'British Glamour'.
"So, I guess to 'drink' each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," she said in April. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.
"I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it'," Fox explained.
IANS
