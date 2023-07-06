Machine Gun Kelly 'makes dream come true', punches fan in the face during gig: Watch

Los Angeles, July 6
Rapper Machine Gun Kelly stunned a crowd after he punched a fan in the face during his performance at Roch Werchter festival in Belgium, recently.
During his set, the singer whose real name is Colson Baker - saw an audience member in the crowd holding up a sign that read "I just came from Mexico 4 U 2 punch me in the face (sic)," reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
Kelly later posted the clip to his own personal Instagram account, sharing the wild moment with his 9.2 million followers to see with the caption "making dreams come true" and a thumbs up emoji.
Check out the video:
View this post on Instagram
After seeing the sign for the first time, the musician was hesitant to carry out the odd request, responding on stage saying: "Why do you want me to punch you in the face so bad? I got rings on dude. That s*** is gonna hurt. I don't know, it's a lose-lose for me. I don't know if I'm gonna do it, I'll consider it."
But mid-performance, he decided he would take him up on the offer. While getting off stage to sing closer to the crowd during the song 'My ex's best friend' the singer held up the sign with the fan and carried out the strange request, giving the fan a quick punch across the face.
MGK then returned around and said to the fan: "I love you."
