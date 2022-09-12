Maddam Sir completes another milestone!

Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir recently completed another huge milestone of 600 episodes promising viewers a continuous dose of action, drama and entertainment.

Imparting social messages, the humorous cop drama series features Gulki Joshi as SHO Haseena Malik, Yukti Kapoor as Karishma Singh, Bhavika Sharma as Santosh, and Sonali Naik as Pushpa ji.

An excited Gulki says, “This feels like a dream come true for the team. We have made loads of wonderful memories shooting for each episode and viewers have been showering their love on us consistently. It is a wonderful feeling when the entire crew witnesses their efforts bearing fruit, and we are incredibly proud of each other. Here’s to a lifetime of milestones for the show, and for all of us!”