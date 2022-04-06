Made in Chelsea returns with Season 23 and is streaming in India on Hayu from Tuesday (April 5). After the previous season ended with a whole lot of drama, the new season will see a number of reconciliations, tense showdowns and awkward conversations among the Made in Chelsea cast members.
Meanwhile, with Jamie and Sophie now engaged, hopefully the new series will explore the run-up to their nuptials, which could be disrupted by Maeva, who wants James to put a ring on her finger. Ollie Locke, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Victoria Baker-Harber, Sam Prince, Sophie Habboo, Gareth Locke, Verity Scarlett Bowditch, Maeva D’Ascanio, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby Adler, Inga Valentiner, James Taylor and Julius Cowdrey will all be returning this season.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal LIVE updates: AAP supremo to hold roadshow in Mandi; BJP braces up
The AAP supremo will be accompanied by Punjab CM Bhagwant Ma...
Punjab Police detain PTC TV MD Rabindra Narayan for questioning regarding FIR lodged by Miss Punjab contestant
She had alleged that she was locked up in a hotel room and t...
Body of missing 4-year-old Karnal boy found on neighbour's terrace
A woman noticed the body on her terrace at around 5 am when ...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre