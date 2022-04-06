Made in Chelsea returns with Season 23 and is streaming in India on Hayu from Tuesday (April 5). After the previous season ended with a whole lot of drama, the new season will see a number of reconciliations, tense showdowns and awkward conversations among the Made in Chelsea cast members.

Meanwhile, with Jamie and Sophie now engaged, hopefully the new series will explore the run-up to their nuptials, which could be disrupted by Maeva, who wants James to put a ring on her finger. Ollie Locke, Mark-Francis Vandelli, Victoria Baker-Harber, Sam Prince, Sophie Habboo, Gareth Locke, Verity Scarlett Bowditch, Maeva D’Ascanio, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Ruby Adler, Inga Valentiner, James Taylor and Julius Cowdrey will all be returning this season.