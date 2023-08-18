 'Made In Heaven 2' makers slammed by Tarun Tahiliani for using his designs represented by 'fictitious designer' : The Tribune India

Photo: Twitter@MadeInHeavenTv



IANS

Mumbai, August 18

Coutureier Tarun Tahiliani has accused the makers of web series 'Made In Heaven 2' of using his designs represented by fictitious designers in an episode without any credit.

Tahiliani in an Instagram post shared that his designs were falsely represented by a fictitious designer on the show.

In the episode featuring Mrunal Thakur as one of the brides, the actress wore an ensemble, originally by Tahiliani, but played by a fictitious designer named Akshay Jaiswal, under a not real label.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of Mrunal in the outfit and captioned: “It is most unfortunate when a popular OTT series violates the understanding behind the provision of clothing in the first place! Case in point: Significant portions of the second episode of Made in Heaven, were styled using clothes provided by the Tarun Tahiliani studio in good faith to the stylist."

"Unfortunately, a fictitious designer representing a fictitious label presented our garments! This is a shocking breach of faith. If this is what the production house intended, they should have engaged a costume designer, had costumes designed, and proceeded as they saw fit," he wrote.

The ace designer then shared another image from the show featuring Mrunal dressed in a lehenga.

"Let's hope the scenario does not repeat itself with other designers, who have graciously lent their work for OTT productions. Furthermore, it is our hope that such actions will never be considered acceptable in the future,” he said.

The web-series airs on Prime Video. It has Karan Mehra and Sobhita Dhulipala, who play wedding planners.

