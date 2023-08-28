Madhavan heaps praise on 'The Vaccine War', calls Vivek Agnihotri a 'master storyteller'

Mumbai, August 28
Actor R. Madhavan watched 'The Vaccine War' and could not stop praising the upcoming film. He went on to laud filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for making such a movie and labeled him as a "master storyteller".
Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film, which features the entire cast and the director.
He wrote: “Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India's very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time.”
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Madhavan then went on to heap praise on the cast.
“Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher#Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully.”
“Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them… go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women.”
The film is reportedly based on India's battle against Covid-19, and the efforts the medical department took to overcome the global crisis.
It is slated to release on September 28.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple
Authorities have denied permission for the yatra on Monday i...
Right-wing leaders in Gurugram put under house arrest in view of shobha yatra
Leaders says it is an ‘attack on the faith of Hindus’, done ...
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota in 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests
Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers
20 new posts have been approved in the Governance Reforms de...