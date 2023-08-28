Madhavan heaps praise on 'The Vaccine War', calls Vivek Agnihotri a 'master storyteller'

IANS

Mumbai, August 28

Actor R. Madhavan watched 'The Vaccine War' and could not stop praising the upcoming film. He went on to laud filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for making such a movie and labeled him as a "master storyteller".

Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film, which features the entire cast and the director.

He wrote: “Just saw “THE VACCINE WAR” and totally blown out of my mind by the spectacular sacrifices and achievements of the Indian scientific community, which made India's very first vaccine and kept the nation safe during the most challenging period, told by a Master Storyteller @vivekagnihotri who makes you cheer, applaud, weep, and euphoric, all at the same time.”

Madhavan then went on to heap praise on the cast.

“Stellar performances by the entire cast, @pallavijoshiofficial @anupampkher#Nanapathekar @raimasen (and every single one of them )so beautifully depict the sacrifices and the sheer grit of our Indian scientists ( ladies) aptly and impact-fully.”

“Take a huge bow team #TheVaccineWar .. the Indian scientific community owes your debt of gratitude as we to them… go see the film in the theaters and make sure to buy a ticket for your superwoman helped you survive the lockdown..The domestic helps and the lovely women.”

The film is reportedly based on India's battle against Covid-19, and the efforts the medical department took to overcome the global crisis.

It is slated to release on September 28.

