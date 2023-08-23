Madhuri Dixit adopted the per Redo after the shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

IANS

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that actress Madhuri Dixit Nene had adopted the dog ‘Redo’, after the shoot of musical romantic drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

During the sixth episode of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Big B had asked contestant Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, “Which animal acts as an umpire in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun?” The options were — an elephant, a bird, a cat and a dog.

Kunal gave the right answer, which was the dog. Big B then said: “Redo is an Indian Spitz dog. It had played the role of Tuffy in Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In one scene, it was shown as an umpire in a cricket match. And after the shooting got over, Madhuri Dixit had adopted the dog.”

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a 1994 film written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and produced by Rajshri Productions. The film starred Madhuri Dixit as Nisha and Salman Khan as Prem in the lead roles. Redo played the role of Tuffy, Prem’s pet dog.

