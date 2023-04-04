Madhuri Dixit and hubby Shriram Nene step out for lunch date

Mumbai, April 4

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is known as Bollywood 'dhak dhak' actress, recently stepped out for a lunch date with her hubby Shriram Nene. The couple was snapped after a hearty meal at one of Mumbai's premium restaurants.

Madhuri wore a black shirt with floral print and paired it with black leggings. She rounded up her look with a pair of black ballerina shoes and her hair neatly tied up. Her husband chose a blue coloured polo t-shirt paired with blue cargo pants and a pair of sunglasses.

The couple stepped out of the restaurant and posed for the paparazzi stationed outside the venue, flashed their smiles and quickly zoomed off in their car.

Here's a picture from the lunch:

Meanwhile on the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the streaming film 'Maja Ma' and also the streaming series 'The Fame Game', in the latter, she played a superstar whose sudden disappearance leads to unraveling of many dark secrets from her personal life. In addition, she actively works for television as she also regularly judges the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. The actress will soon announce her upcoming projects.

IANS

