Madhuri Dixit in a black leather dress bedazzles fans; 'Saturday mood' captions the Dhak Dhak girl

Chandigarh, February 12
One cannot go wrong with a black dress. We’ve known it and Madhuri Dixit flaunts it. Setting mood for the weekend, the beautiful actress shared her photos in a black midi dress and don’t we just love it. Expressing her love for the ensemble, she wrote, “There's always something about a black dress." Madhuri Dixit has also added hashtags, "Black dress" and "Saturday mood" to her caption.
Check out these pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Looking ravishing in the dress, we sure know that she is ready for the weekend. What more, it’s an occasion to celebrate because it is Dr Nene’s birthday.
Madhuri wrote a special birthday wish for ‘her heart’ along with a video that has pictures of the couple. She wrote, “My husband, my friend, my confidant, my heart & the best father in the world, Happy Birthday.”
Here are their love-filled pictures:
View this post on Instagram
Work wise, Madhuri Dixit is all set to floor us with her performance in the Netflix series The Fame Game. It’s trailer was released recently. The series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.
