Madhuri Dixit shares the experience of watching the movie undercover!

This Sunday, the cast of The Fame Game - Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor, Lakshvir Saran and Muskan Jaferi - would be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. The episode promises to be a laughter riot. In a conversation, Kapil mentioned how he watched Hum Aapke Hain Kaun in a theatre in Amritsar, one year after the film was released and yet thoroughly enjoyed himself because of the ambience that was created. After hearing this, Madhuri quickly added ‘ab wo mahaul nahi raha’ and back in the day, they used to watch the movies with the audience chupke se. She shared a fun kissa from her own experience.

She said, “Everyone was telling me how popular my song Ek Do Teen had become and how much fun it was to watch it on the big screen in the theatre. So I decided that I would also go and watch it. I went to Chandan Cinema, which is a single-screen theatre. I wanted to personally experience how the crowd reacted. I was donning a burqa. We were sitting in the front row seats and from behind us, people started throwing coins as soon as the song began and all those landed on our heads.”