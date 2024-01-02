 Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings

Madhuri seeks blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie ‘Panchak’

Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene with her husband Shriram Nene during a visit at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo



IANS

Mumbai, January 2

Actress Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her new year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple, here, along with her husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday. 

The actress sought blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie ‘Panchak’. In the video captured by papparazzi, the actress can be seen wearing a pastel pink-coloured anarkali suit with intricate embroidery on it.

She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup. While, her husband wore a traditional red kurta with full sleeves.

The couple can be seen offering prayers, and the priest is seen putting tikka on their forehead.

Her upcoming movie ‘Panchak’ is directed by Jayant Jathar, and stars Adinath Kothare in the lead.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in ‘Maja Ma’. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

2
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused gangster Goldy Brar designated as terrorist by Centre under anti-terror law

4
Business

All you need to know about UPI payment rules that are changing in 2024

5
World

Aimed at cutting migration, tougher international student visa norms come into force in UK

6
Entertainment

Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to get married next month in Goa

7
Sports

WFI row: ‘Do not recognise ad-hoc panel and ministry suspension, will organise Nationals’, says Sanjay Singh

8
India

Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

9
India

CJI Chandrachud trashes allegations against collegium system, refuses to respond to criticism over Article 370 verdict

10
World

In first reported case of sexual assault in metaverse, 16-year-old girl 'gang-raped' by online strangers in video game

Don't Miss

View All
Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Top News

Heavy rush at petrol stations in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala amid truckers’ strike

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

Petrol pumps may run dry following the truckers’ strike

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Authorities restrict supply of petrol, diesel in Chandigarh

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport Japan airlines aircraft catches fire after colliding with another plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many peo...

Following truckers' stir, Maharashtra govt asks police to intervene for smooth fuel movement

Trucker drivers’ protest: Long queues at petrol pumps in Mumbai, Nagpur amid fuel shortage fear

According to transporters, it was a spontaneous agitation st...

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal DGP, posted as principal Secretary Ayush

Sanjay Kundu removed as Himachal Pradesh DGP: Supreme Court to hear his plea against removal on Wednesday

Kundu on Monday had moved the Supreme Court against the stat...


Cities

View All

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools

Despite revised timings, thin attendance in rural schools in Amritsar

To usher in new year, devotees make beeline for Golden Temple

Fog, chill affect normal life, movement of trains, buses in Amritsar

Looking ahead 2024: Amritsar residents expect better sanitary conditions, road infrastructure in New Year

Jallianwala Bagh fast losing its historic character to pace of urbanisation

Lt Gen Nagendra takes command of Chetak Corps

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Only 5 litres of petrol, diesel per vehicle to be sold in Chandigarh

Truckers' strike against hit-and-run law LIVE updates: Chaos at petrol pumps in Punjab, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh as people do panic-buying

A first: Panel working on green energy tariff in Chandigarh

New Year’s Eve: Quarrels keep Chandigarh cops on toes

Mohali: 59 found drunk while driving

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

26 trains delayed as fog envelops Delhi; cold wave to continue

In Delhi, warmest New Year’s Day in 10 yrs

Fire breaks out at lab in Rohini

Delhi MC delaying handover of sealed shops: BJP

L-G okays pay hike for asst prosecutors

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Oil tanker operators’ call off strike in Punjab’s Jalandhar, fuel supply resumes

Jalandhar: Cold weather affects attendance as govt schools reopen after winter break

Driver, helper injured as tractor-trailer overturns

Gurmukh Sewak Dal performing ‘jora sewa’ at Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan for past 27 years

Jalandhar: AAP leaders promise Rs 18 lakh funds for Harivallabh Committee

district tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

District tops state in forfeiting assets of drug lords

Revellers usher in New Year in high spirits

Plastic bags still in use as rules go for toss

Rs 50-lakh RT-PCR lab at Civil Hospital in city gathers dust

17 swine flu cases reported so far

Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Patiala: Punjabi University asks security staff to return to duty

Students attend school amid cold weather in Patiala

Patiala police nab 2 gangsters, recover two weapons

Patiala MC collects Rs 21.53 crore in property tax in city

Neeraj Goyal principal of MM Modi college, Patiala