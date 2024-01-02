Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene visit Siddhivinayak Temple, seek blessings

Mumbai, January 2
Actress Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her new year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple, here, along with her husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday.
The actress sought blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie ‘Panchak’. In the video captured by papparazzi, the actress can be seen wearing a pastel pink-coloured anarkali suit with intricate embroidery on it.
She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup. While, her husband wore a traditional red kurta with full sleeves.
The couple can be seen offering prayers, and the priest is seen putting tikka on their forehead.
Her upcoming movie ‘Panchak’ is directed by Jayant Jathar, and stars Adinath Kothare in the lead.
Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in ‘Maja Ma’.
