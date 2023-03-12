Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata passes away at 90

Chandigarh, March 12
Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's mother Snehalata Dixit passed away on March 12. She was 90.
Her last rites will reportedly be perormed at the Worli crematorium today at around 3 pm.
According to a statement released by Madhuri and her husband-doctor Sriram Nene, “Our beloved Aai, Snehlata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation is at 3pm today at Vaikunth Dham, Dr E Moses Road, (opp Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. From Madhuri and Shriram.”
Madhuri addressed her mother as 'aai' and in June last year, she penned a heartfelt note for her mother on her birthday.
Along with some beautiful pictures of her mother, She wrote, "Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter's bestfriend. They couldn't be any more right. From everything that you've done for me, the lessons that you've taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness."
Back in 2013, Snehalata had lent her voice for a song in Gulab Gang. In an interview with IANS, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha had said, “When we approached Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she happily agreed to do so. When she came for the recording, she came with her mom and we discovered her mom is a very good singer. So we asked her mom if she could sing a song. Eventually, we got both Madhuri and her mom to sing a song in the film.”
