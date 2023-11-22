Madhuri weaves magic at IFFI

It became impossible for the jam-packed crowd, at the opening ceremony of the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India, to take their eyes off actress Madhuri Dixit Nene when she graced the stage with a mesmerising performance on her hit tracks. On Monday, Madhuri unleashed her Dhak Dhak avatar as she grooved to her songs like Dola Re Dola from Devdas, O Re Piya from Aaja Nachle and Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank, among others.
Before performing on the stage, Madhuri was honoured with the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at IFFI, which is being held in Goa. Later, Madhuri said, “I am honoured to receive this award. These types of awards always motivate us to do our best.”
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Nushratt Bharucha, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunny Deol, Karan Johar, Shreya Ghoshal and Sukhwinder Singh, among others, were in attendance at the opening ceremony of IFFI.
