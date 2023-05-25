Madirakshi Mundle talks to us about her life and career

What inspired you to become an actress?

Landing the first TV role was an interesting turn of events. It was entirely a happy accident when my photo was spotted on social media, and the next thing I knew, I was offered a role, which I kept avoiding for a long time and then eventually took up.

What was your debut role?

Sita in Siya Ke Ram was my debut role. I had done a couple of films in South India, but this show connected me as an actor and a person with a larger audience.

What has been your favourite TV show and why?

I enjoyed working in all of them. But Sita and Jugni are my favourites. The first because it was a dream debut and shot with so much love and grandeur, and Jugni for its a love story, where I played a normal girl.

How do you prepare for a new role?

I read about the character’s backstory if that’s possible, and pray that I don’t forget my lines.

Who has been the biggest influence in your career?

I’ll not call it influence as such. But I love and admire Sridevi’s work. Her quirky sense of humour and brilliant comic timing combine with an expert flair for emoting effortlessly. All her movies were my favourite while growing up.

What makes one a great actor?

The audience’s acceptance of an artiste in a role makes it so easy. That requires an actor to shed their everyday persona so that an audience is transported to the fictional setting of the story via the performance they are watching. If an audience ends up matching the character’s qualities to your identity, it means you’ve done your job.

How do you handle criticism?

I focus on the positives. I appreciate people enjoying the work I do. Audiences have different reactions to different things, and that’s something I cannot control. But honestly, the reactions so far have been positive, and I am glad about it.

What kind of roles are you looking for in the future?

So many good stories are being made, and I would love to be called up for roles that will help me show different dimensions of my ability, whether it is TV, web series, or films. Roles that also have a scope to express a personal side would be so nice. It’s hard to define a ‘great role,” but it is easier to figure out when you hear the story.