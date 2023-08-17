Madonna announces rescheduled Celebration Tour dates

ANI

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, who turned 65 on Wednesday, gave the best gift to her fans on her birthday. Live Nation announced a slew of rescheduled dates for the North American leg of Madonna’s Celebration Tour. The announcement came several weeks after Madonna was hospitalised for a bacterial infection.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s debut album, the tour will kick off in London in October and will end in Mexico in April 2024, with the North American leg beginning on December 13 in Brooklyn.