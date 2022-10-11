 Madonna appears to come out as gay at 64 in TikTok video : The Tribune India

Madonna appears to come out as gay at 64 in TikTok video

The video has left Madonna fans question if she is just jumping on the trend or is serious

Madonna appears to come out as gay at 64 in TikTok video

Madonna. File photo

Los Angeles, October 11

Queen of pop Madonna seemingly came out as gay in a playful video posted to TikTok.

The 64-year-old put her spin on a new viral trend by attempting to throw a pair of bright pink underwear into the trash can and purposely missing, reports pagesix.com.

"If I miss, I'm Gay," text over the video read.

The "Material Girl' singer, who was rocking a cream-coloured corset over a white tee with matching pants and pink hair, seemed to accept the outcome, staring into the camera while proudly throwing one arm into the air.

However, the video has left many fans confused, with some questioning whether Madonna was just jumping on the trend for fun or was serious about coming out.

"What in the 80s is happening," one fan asked, with another adding, "Did Madonna just come out? And I'm witnessing it in real time??" A third supportive fan wrote: "Madonna this is very slay energy being delivered." While the 'Vogue' songstress - who has alluded to her sexuality in the past - has mostly dated men in the public eye, she famously kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

She was also reportedly romantically involved with model Jenny Shimizu in 1996.

"I think everybody has a bisexual nature. That's my theory. I could be wrong," she said in a 1991 profile for Advocate.

The new TikTok video also comes weeks after Madonna was spotted packing on the PDA with rapper Tokischa in a series of pics posted to Instagram. While the two were promoting the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," many fans wondered whether more was happening behind the scenes.

The 'Like A Virgin' singer and Tokischa, 26, also made out while performing at a concert together during a New York City Pride event in June.

"It was instant - we connected right away," the Dominican rapper said on "Ebro in the Morninga last month. "We were doing this together and rehearsing for the show and talking all the time, so we got really close." She added: "We were in the mic recording and all of a sudden we were kissing already, and it's so natural for both of us."

The rumoured romance has seemingly escalated since then, as a source recently told Page Six that Madonna was twerking and "booty dancing" with Tokischa at a New York Fashion Week after party.

Madonna was previously married to actor Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and to film director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Following her two marriages, which she admittedly regrets, the songstress has been linked to partners aged 28 and below.

IANS

#madonna #tiktok

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

3
Haryana

Gurugram teacher hires a proxy for Rs 8,000; CM flying squad exposes fraud

4
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Punjab

Akali leader, 2 dismissed cops get life term in Ludhiana's Jamalpur 'encounter'

7
Punjab

Like Singhu and Tikri borders, farmers set for a long haul near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s Sangrur house

8
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

9
Nation Rare transparency

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann nod to hike in minimum wages

Don't Miss

View All
‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

Top News

IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 6.8 pc in 2022

India’s economic growth forecast cut to 6.8 pc in 2022, IMF says 'worst yet to come' for global economy

Growth rate projections for China is 3.2 per cent, down from...

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

EC allots ‘two swords and a shield’ as poll symbol to Shinde faction of Shiv Sena

Shinde’s faction called ‘Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena’ will be a...

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

MEA had justified similar UNSC vote against Russia as 'proce...

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav cremated in UP’s Saifai; Rajnath Singh, Sharad Pawar among leaders who pay last respect

Actor and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also marked her p...

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

Returned the file by asking the government to send a panel o...


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target in Jalandhar

Proposal for paperless meets in Jalandhar, councillors apprehensive

Kapurthala farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 years, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

14 years on, High Court upholds life term for 3 in KMV College principal's murder case

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam: Capt Amarinder Singh’s ex-OSD Capt Sandeep Sandhu denied anticipatory bail

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district turns swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Tackling dengue: Increase challaning, Patiala DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjab Congress split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Punjabi University research