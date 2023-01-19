 Madonna confesses motherhood has been 'the most difficult battle' : The Tribune India

Madonna confesses motherhood has been 'the most difficult battle'

The pop star shares her 'struggles' with understanding motherhood

Madonna confesses motherhood has been 'the most difficult battle'

Madonna. File photo



Los Angeles, January 19

The Queen of Pop, Madonna has opened up on the struggles of motherhood, confessing it's been "the most difficult battle".

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker admitted that it must be difficult for her kids to grow up "with a mother like me", reports 'Mirror.co.uk'. The songstress is mum to Lourdes (26), Rocco (22), David (17), Mercy (16) and twins Estere and Stella, 10.

Speaking during her cover story with 'Vanity Fair', she confessed: "Today, I am still struggling to understand how to be a mother and do my job. Because, whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art. And no one gives you a manual. You have to learn from mistakes. It is a profession that requires a lot of time. And it is exhausting because there is never rest."

According to 'Mirror.co.uk', she went on to gush over how proud she is at seeing each of her kids find their own creativity and style, which she says comes from an authentic place.

"I have never encouraged my daughter Lola to make music or my son Rocco to paint," she continued. "But I've always exposed them to art, to music, and I'm happy that they've found ways to express themselves. I have respect and admiration for them and for what they do."

She added that much of her happiness comes from seeing her kids happy. Her own mum died at the age of 30 when the superstar was aged just five.

Madonna continues to draw in the crowds and recently announced her Celebration world tour for later this year. It will mark the biggest arena tour of her career and will take in her four decades of hit making.

IANS

#madonna

