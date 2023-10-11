Madonna, Gal Gadot and other celebs support Israel amid Hamas attacks

IANS

Hollywood stars have come out in support of Israel, after Hamas launched a dastardly attack, which led to the loss of many innocent lives. Stars such as Gal Gadot, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner and Meghan McCain are among the celebrities who took to social media to express solidarity with Israel. “I stand with Israel, you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening,” Gadot posted.

On Sunday evening, U2 changed lyrics during a performance in Las Vegas to honour those murdered in Israel. “In the light of what’s happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence,” the band members posted. “But our hearts and our anger, you know where that’s pointed. So sing with us... and those beautiful kids at that music festival.”

Madonna posted a video on Instagram showing footage of rockets and slain bodies on the streets of Israel. She posted: “Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered on the streets is heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you? My heart goes out to Israel. To families and homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To innocent victims who have been killed.” — IANS

#Hamas #Israel