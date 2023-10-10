 Madonna, Gal Gadot extend support to Israel amid Hamas attacks : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Madonna, Gal Gadot extend support to Israel amid Hamas attacks

Madonna, Gal Gadot extend support to Israel amid Hamas attacks

Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer and many others have expressed their support

Madonna, Gal Gadot extend support to Israel amid Hamas attacks

Madonna, Gal Gadot. ANI



ANI

California, October 10

Hollywood stars are showing their support for Israel, after the unprecedented attack by Hamas that left many dead.

From Gal Gadot to Madonna, Natalie Portman, Andy Cohen, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debra Messing, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Kris Jenner and Meghan McCain are among the celebrities who have taken to social media to stand alongside Israel, reported Variety.

"I stand with Israel you should too," Gadot posted. The "Wonder Woman" star, who is Israeli, has been posting daily about Israel being under attack. "The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

As Hamas continues to attack Israel on the fourth day, at least 900 Israelis have been killed and over 2,616 people injured, according to The Times of Israel.

On Sunday evening, U2 changed lyrics during a performance in Las Vegas to honour those murdered in Israel. "In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence," the band posted. "But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So sing with us... and those beautiful kids at that music festival," reported Variety.

Bruno Mars cancelled a Saturday evening gig in Tel Aviv, Israel, after performing earlier in the week. The cancellation was announced by event promoter Live Nation. Bruno Mars has not issued a statement in response to Hamas' attack on Israel.

Natalie Portman, who is Jewish, posted: "My heart is shattered for the people of Israel. Children, women and the elderly have been murdered and abducted from their own homes. I am in horror at these barbaric acts and my heart is pounding with love and prayer for the families of all affected."

Madonna took to X and wrote, "What is Happening in Israel is Devastating.. Watching all of these families and especially children being herded, assaulted and murdered in the streets is Heartbreaking. Imagine if this was happening to you?? It's Un-fathomable. Conflicts can never be resolved with violence. Unfortunately Humanity does not understand this Universal truth. Has Never Understood it. We live in a World Ravaged by Hate. My heart goes out to Israel. To Families and Homes that have been destroyed. To children who are lost. To Innocent Victims who have Been Killed. To All who are Suffering or who will suffer from this conflict. Im Praying For you. I am aware that this is the work of Hamas and there are many innocent people in Palestine who do not support this terrorist organization. This Tragic attack will only cause more suffering for everyone. Let us all Pray. For Israel. For Peace. For The World."

According to Variety, Josh Gad, who is Jewish and comes from a family of Holocaust survivors, posted: "I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel. What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day."

Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, however, posted a statement on their Instagram stories condemning the attacks in Israel. "Hamas is a terrorist organization that is attacked civilians by land, air, and sea. The images of kidnapped Israelis are shocking and devastation," the statement says, in part, also referencing the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, but gearing attention towards condemning terror attacks and anti-Semitism. "Given the thousands of years of persecution of Jews, please know that your Jewish friends -- even if they are not in Israel -- are hurting and are fearful when things like this happen and non-Jews are silent", reported Variety.

#Hamas #Israel

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Judges’ Appointment: Centre ‘suddenly’ forwards 70 pending proposals to Collegium

2
Diaspora

Canadian PM Trudeau updates UAE President and Jordan King on Canada-India ‘situation’

3
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

4
World

'Israel didn't start this war but will finish it'; Benjamin Netanyahu shares video of air strikes on Gaza

5
World

Israel goes on war footing after Hamas attack, orders Gaza 'siege' and calls 300,000 reservists as conflict death toll mounts to 1,300

6
World Cup 2023

Pakistan presenter Zainab Abbas leaves World Cup midway; was she deported, or left India on her own? Here is her old anti-India viral post

7
Rajasthan

Cow vigilantes ran 'extortion' racket in Haryana, Rajasthan

8
Comment

Back to square one on theatre commands

9
Science Technology

Humans will find it hard to tolerate searing heat in India, Pakistan by end of this century

10
Sports

Shubman Gill discharged from hospital after being admitted for drop in platelet count, remains doubtful for Pakistan game

Don't Miss

View All
India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Punjab diary: Teachers’ love for students
Punjab

Punjab diary: Teachers' love for students

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless
Punjab

3 months on, 500 acres still submerged; farmers helpless

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul
Arts

Now showing, a Punjabi film in Seoul

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games
Jalandhar

Doaba celebrates success of its 6 hockey players in Asian Games

Top News

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour: PM Modi as Netanyahu updates him on situation

India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all i...

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel pounds Gaza neighbourhoods, as people scramble for safety in sealed-off territory

Israel has stopped all access of food, fuel and medicines in...

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Amid SYL row, Punjab govt calls 2-day assembly session on Oct 20-21

Officials argue that the October 20-21 session will be an ex...

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

ISRO to launch first unmanned test flight for Gaganyaan on October 21

Gaganyaan project envisages demonstration of human spaceflig...

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

Have been arrested in a case lodged under anti-terror law UA...


Cities

View All

Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Amritsar: Attempt to illegally occupy NRIs’ Darshan Avenue property foiled

Tarn Taran: One killed as soil caves in at gurdwara

Amritsar: Man flees with Honda car on pretext of test drive

Jhabhal road residents irked as Central Jail officials increase mobile phone jammer range

GNDU welcomes Asian Games athletes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Bathinda-Delhi flight resumes

Huge fire incident at PGI’s Nehru Hospital, 400 patients shifted late night

Fire breaks out at Chandigarh PGI's Nehru Hospital; 400 patients evacuated

Crypto scam: Retired Himachal cop among three arrested by Mohali police

Pollution: Chandigarh AQI slips to ‘moderate’ level

Chandigarh Administration plans shuttle bus service to Sukhna Lake

Morcha for release of 'Bandi Singhs': High Court puts Centre on notice

Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s ED custody till Oct 13

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13

NewsClick row: Purkayastha, Chakravarty sent to 10-day judicial custody

ED raids AAP's Delhi MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Recurring instances of security breaches at college festivals shows lackadaisical approach of authorities: Delhi High Court

Inclusivity in agri-food systems crucial for planet, says President Droupadi Murmu

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

3 minors among six of family charred to death in Jalandhar

Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Student dies, classmate injured in road mishap

Agencies procure 50,333 MT paddy in markets: DC

16 booked for stubble burning

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Stubble burning at 8-year low, air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ in Ludhiana

Despite rise in dengue cases, apheresis machine lying defunct at Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Bank credits swindled amount of Rs 81.5 lakh back in farmer’s account

Youth killed, four injured as car falls off flyover

40-year-old man ends life, three booked on abetment to suicide charges

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

15 cases registered for crop residue burning

Memorial of martyr Sub Lt Gur Iqbal Singh Sandhu unveiled at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala

MC constructs new cowsheds at Gazipur

College holds orientation programme

Centre holds training programme on paddy residue management