Madonna rushed to a NYC hospital due to bacterial infection

— IANS

International popstar Madonna was found unresponsive and rushed to a New York hospital after suffering from a bacterial infection, leading to a multi-day hospital stay. Though she is on way to full recovery, her upcoming ‘Celebration Tour’ has been postponed.

The singer’s talent manager and producer confirmed that she had been admitted to an intensive care unit on June 24 due to the infection. Back in 2020, Madonna underwent hip replacement surgery following an injury during her ‘Madame X Tour’, which forced her to cancel several North American shows.

The Grammy-winning pop sensation had announced her ‘Celebration Tour’ back in January with a video featuring other big names such as Amy Schumer, Lil Wayne, Kate Berlant, Jack Black, Judd Apatow, and Eric Andre, among others. Her ‘Celebration Tour’ was expected to cover all sides of Madonna’s 40-plus year career. It was scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15.