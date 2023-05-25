 Madonna thanks Tina Turner, Mick Jagger is sad for losing 'wonderful friend', tributes pour in for music legend : The Tribune India

Celebs and fans across the world pay tributes to Queen of Rock 'n' Roll

Tina Turner died at the age of 83. ANI/@MariahCarey



ANI

Los Angeles, May 25

The news of the demise of legendary singer Tina Turner has left everyone heartbroken.

After learning about the unfortunate news, celebrities and fans across the world took to social media and paid tributes to the iconic entertainer.

Mick Jagger tweeted, "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Mick also shared pictures of him performing on stage with Tina Turner.

Madonna thanked Tina Turner for "paving the way for so many women."

"God bless you," she added.

Remembering Tina Turner, Maria Carey tweeted, "The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen."

Known as the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll for her blistering performances and powerfully gritty vocals, Tina died on May 24 after a long illness.

She breathed her last at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.

The news of her demise was shared by her publicist Bernard Doherty via a statement, People reported.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model," the statement read.

"There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time," the statement further read.

Since 1994 the American-born singer had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German actor and music producer Erwin Bach, earning her Swiss citizenship in 2013. In recent years she battled a number of serious health problems, including a stroke, intestinal cancer and total kidney failure that required an organ transplant.

Boasting one of the longest careers in rock history, Turner scored Billboard Top 40 hits across four decades, earning her Grammys, a Kennedy Center Honor, and entry into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

Most recently, Turner was the focal point of an HBO documentary on her life titled Tina.

As per People, Turner's early years were marred by her tumultuous marriage to musical partner Ike Turner, who subjected her to brutal acts of physical and psychological abuse. (He died in 2007.) Her survival and harrowing escape was dramatized in the 1993 film What's Love Got to Do with It starring Angela Bassett.

In 2008, she announced that her Tina! 50th Anniversary Tour would also be her last, and from that point on she largely retired from the music industry. She began to focus more on her private life, notably her relationship with German actor and music producer Erwin Bach. After decades together, the pair married in 2013.

In 2018, she made one of her last public appearances, dropping in at the premiere of the London musical based on her life story, Tina, which details every turbulent moment of her 50-year singing career.

