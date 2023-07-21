Mahajan Group prepares for their 75th anniversary in Vanshaj

Sony SAB’s Vanshaj is a political drama about complex relationships within a prosperous business dynasty. As the narrative unfolds, Yuvika, portrayed by Anjali Tatrari, is entrusted with the crucial task of creating an AV for the 75th anniversary of the Mahajan business.
Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, says, “While Yuvika has made her way to the Mahajan house, she still has to make her mark as a person, who is capable of carrying the business forward, and she strives her best to put together a great showcase of the work done by the Mahajan Group, particularly celebrating the role of Dadababu (played by Puneet Issar). But like all her endeavours so far, this task is also full of challenges. It will be interesting to see if Yuvika, with her determination, overcomes the obstacles that come up along the way.”
