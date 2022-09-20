Maheep Kapoor opens up on facing financial constraints, recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor had no work

ANI

Mumbai, September 20

Maheep Kapoor will be seen opening up about living through eroding fame and facing financial constraints in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.

In the latest episode, Maheep took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor's career went through several ups and downs.

"There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," she said on the show.

Maheep has graced the famous Koffee couch with interior designer Gauri Khan and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday.

A day ago, Karan unveiled the episode's promo that has garnered netizens' attention, all thanks to Gauri's dating advice to her daughter Suhana.

In the promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!Maheep Kapoor was also in her elements. In another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.

The episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.

