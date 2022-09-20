Maheep Kapoor opens up on facing financial constraints, recalls time when Sanjay Kapoor had no work

ANI
Mumbai, September 20
Maheep Kapoor will be seen opening up about living through eroding fame and facing financial constraints in an upcoming episode of 'Koffee with Karan 7'.
In the latest episode, Maheep took a stroll down memory lane and recalled the difficult times that she and her family faced, as Sanjay Kapoor's career went through several ups and downs.
"There were times when Sanjay was sitting at home for years with no work. Money was tight. My kids have grown up seeing that along with the glamour and glitz. The people around me at times did make me feel like we were the unsuccessful wing of the Kapoor family," she said on the show.
Maheep has graced the famous Koffee couch with interior designer Gauri Khan and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Panday.
A day ago, Karan unveiled the episode's promo that has garnered netizens' attention, all thanks to Gauri's dating advice to her daughter Suhana.
In the promo, Karan asks Gauri what dating advice she would pass on to her daughter Suhana, and she responds by saying "never date two boys at the same time", after which Karan burst out laughing. Karan further asks Gauri which film's title would be apt to describe her and SRK's love story and she responds saying, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge"!Maheep Kapoor was also in her elements. In another glimpse, Karan asks Maheep about an actor she thinks she would look good with, and she responds by saying, "Hrithik Roshan", leaving everyone in splits.
The episode will be out on Disney+Hotstar on Thursday.
#gauri khan #koffee with karan #Maheep Kapoor #sanjay kapoor #shanaya kapoor
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...