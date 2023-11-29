Mahesh Babu all praise for Bobby Deol's transformation in ‘Animal', ‘You blew my mind away'

Mumbai, November 29
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who is known for films like ‘Pokiri', ‘Vamsi', ‘Aagadu' and others, recently said that he was absolutely blown away by Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's appearance in the latter's upcoming movie ‘Animal', which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
The upcoming film, which is set to clash at the box-office with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur', has been directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and stars Bobby as the antagonistic force.
At a recent promotional event for 'Animal', Mahesh Babu couldn't contain his admiration for Bobby Deol's role. As the trailer unfolds, Bobby Deol's presence escalates, eventually stealing the spotlight and setting the stage for a clash with Ranbir Kapoor.
Mahesh Babu, visibly impressed, said: “Bobby, you come in the end, and you blew my mind - my phone just dropped. The transformation is stunning, and as an audience, it's very inspiring for us. I can't wait to watch you on the big screen.”
Watch the highlights of Hyderabad event in this video:
View this post on Instagram
The film is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's third film after ‘Arjun Reddy' and the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh' both of which were blockbusters. ‘Animal' releases in cinemas on December 1.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: 41 workers airlifted, admitted to trauma centre, vitals fine, says AIIMS Rishikesh director
She said the workers want to go home and are eagerly awaitin...
India to probe US concerns linking it to 'foiled murder plot' of Sikh extremist Gurpatwant Pannun
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi says I...
'Human labour triumphed over machinery', global media on successful Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation
The workers were pulled out through an escape pipe after las...
'They lifted us on shoulders'; rescue workers recount first meeting with labourers in Uttarakhand tunnel
41 workers were rescued on Tuesday evening after 17 days of ...
'Practised yoga, took walks to keep spirits up': Rescued workers interact with PM
The workers hail Prime Minister Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar...